Autopsy results released for man shot by Cape Girardeau police officer

The autopsy results have been released for the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau Deputy Coroner David Taylor identified the man as Andrew Mclendon, 33, of Cape Girardeau.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at around 10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers talked to people at a home in the 600 block of La Petite Court after seeing suspicious activity.

They say the homeowner provided consent and helped officers with entering the home.

Officers told Mclendon to exit a room in the basement.

The highway patrol reports Mclendon did not comply with the officers' commands. As they entered the room, they Mclendon started to get up from behind a couch and the officer saw a knife in his hand.

The officers reportedly ordered him to drop the knife.

The highway patrol reports Mclendon allegedly did not comply and advanced toward an officer and was shot.

Police said he came toward the officer in a threatening manner and that's when the officer fired and hit Mclendon.

They say officers provided medical aid to Mclendon until fire and EMS arrived on scene. Mclendon was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday, February 17.

According to the highway patrol, the autopsy revealed Mclendon was shot three times in the left side, with the bullets traveling from front to back and downward.

A final autopsy report will be issued following results from additional testing.

According to the highway patrol, nothing found during the autopsy was inconsistent with statements previously provided to investigators.

The officer was not hurt during the incident.

Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. He is still getting paid and receiving all benefits.

We're told the officer has been with the department for two and a half years.

He was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The highway patrol issued a statement on Friday morning.

"We can confirm the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting an investigation into Wednesday night's officer involved shooting. The final investigative product will be sent to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review. It is not appropriate to provide details of the investigation in order to protect it's integrity as it is still ongoing. We can tell you the facts as we know them are consistent with the previous news release provided by the Cape Girardeau Police Department."

