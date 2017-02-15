Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/15

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from 2/15.

NCAA Basketball

(Men)

Wichita State-87
Southern Illinois-68

(Women)

Murray State-66
Eastern Illinois-57

High School 

(Boys)

Herrin-45
Murphysboro-71

(Girls)

Dexter-73
Oran-57

St. Vincent-63
Scott City-25

