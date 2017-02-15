SIU Salukis fall at home to powerful Wichita State 87-68

The Southern Illinois men's basketball team lost at home Wednesday night to Wichita State 87-68.

Mike Rodriguez led SIU with 15 points and Sean O'brien added 14.

With the loss the Salukis fall to 7-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 14-14 overall.

Wichita State is 14-1 in the MVC and 24-4 overall.

