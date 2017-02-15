Scott City church hosts All-You-Can-Eat Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup Dinner

The Eisleben Lutheran Church will be holding their annual Chili and Chicken Noodle Dinner.

This event will take place on Monday, February 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The menu includes all you can eat chili or chicken noodle soup with a piece of homemade pie or cake and a drink.

Adults are $8.50, kids ages six to ten are $4.00 and children five years old and younger eat free.

The Eisleben Lutheran Church is located at 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.