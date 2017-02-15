Scott City church hosts All-You-Can-Eat Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup Dinner

After lightning struck at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport last night, workers say a tower is operating on about third of the power needed.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Flying Salukis soar in a competition for the seventh year in a row. Southern Illinois University says the Flying Salukis finished 3rd in a recent aviation competition.
A man is in custody after a shooting Friday night in Jackson, Missouri.
A man is facing several charges after a shooting Friday night in Jackson, Missouri. On Friday, May 19, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Hanna St for a report of a shooting.
Squirrels around the Heartland aren't usually a special sight. They're everywhere. But this little squirrel turned a few heads when it showed up in the back yard of Stephanie Vines outside of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
