Scott City church hosts All-You-Can-Eat Chili and Chicken Noodle Soup Dinner

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Eisleben Lutheran Church will be holding their annual Chili and Chicken Noodle Dinner.

This event will take place on Monday, February 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The menu includes all you can eat chili or chicken noodle soup with a piece of homemade pie or cake and a drink.

Adults are $8.50, kids ages six to ten are $4.00 and children five years old and younger eat free.

The Eisleben Lutheran Church is located at 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City.

