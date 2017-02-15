Marshall Co., KY reminds residents of 'No Burn law'

A "No Burn" law is in effect in Marshall County, Kentucky.

According to emergency management, there is no burning allowed February 15-April 30 and October 1-December 15, except between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

They say this time period has been declared to be and established as the fire hazard seasons.

If you do decide to burn during the permitted time period, they ask that you follow these steps:

Pre-plan your control burn and always keep safety first

Have a phone with you at all times and should the fire get out of your control, call 911

Have a garden hose or bucket(s) of water close by

Cut fire breaks in the ground to prevent the fire from getting out of control

Monitor wind direction and know what structure(s) are in the path of the fire

Keep watch the entire time you are burning - Do not leave the fire unattended

