Neighbor saves elderly woman from home fire in Park Hills, MO

An elderly woman is recovering in a St. Louis hospital after a neighbor jumped into action to save her while her home caught fire.

Park Hills Fire Captain Jason Harris said when he spoke with the woman last night in the hospital she was doing fine.

But when you see how damaged the house is, things could’ve been a lot worse.

“It makes me heartbroken and I didn’t even know the lady!” neighbor Ernie Nokes said.

Nokes said while taking a walk around his neighborhood in Park Hills, he stumbled upon a small home engulfed in flames.

“Flames were shooting everywhere," he said. "The fire truck and ambulance were here and the flames were everywhere.”

Park Hills Fire Captain Jason Harris said firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they got there, Harris said, the 74-year-old homeowner had already been rescued from the flames by a neighbor’s son.

That man tells Harris he saw the elderly woman standing in her doorway, her clothing actually on fire.

Once he got her to safety, medics airlifted her to a St. Louis Hospital.

“It sad that a Park Hills resident lost everything they had, an older woman at that!” Nokes said.

The captain said she received first and second degree burns on her head and neck.

Now, with a home that’s a total loss, residents say they’re praying for their neighbor’s speedy recovery.

“Its sad," Nokes said. "My prayers are with her and her family. I hope somebody can help her out, get her another house, maybe a GoFundMe account to help her with hospital fees and get back on her feet.”

The investigation continues into what started the fire.

Heartland News will keep you updated with any new details.

