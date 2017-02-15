Marion, IL prison inmate sentenced to more years in prison for weapon possession

An inmate at the United States penitentiary in Marion, Illinois was sentenced on Wednesday, February 15 to an additional two years and three months.

Christopher Leon Hainta, 45, was sentenced of having a homemade knife within the facility. He had previously pleaded guilty to that offense, which happened on July 22, 2016.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, at the time Hainta had the weapon, he was serving a three year and two month sentence from the Western District of Oklahoma for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two year and three month sentence is to be served consecutively.

In addition, Hainta was ordered to pay the U.S. fines and special assessments totaling $400 and was placed on a two year term of supervised release following his incarceration.

Hainta was immediately returned to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to resume serving his sentences.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James M. Cutchin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.