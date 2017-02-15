'Protect Your Nest' event held at Charleston, MO Middle School to promote drug abuse prevention

"Protect Your Nest" was held on Feb. 9, 2017 at Charleston R-1 Schools. (Photo: B.J. Babb)

Information booths were sponsored by local groups, like the Mississippi County Sherriff's Department (pictured). (Photo: B.J. Babb)

Several groups combined efforts to launch a youth drug educational outreach event for parents and students.

"Protect Your Nest: Drug-Free Family Night" was held on Thursday, February 9 at Charleston Middle School for students in grades PreK to 12th and families. The event was free and open to all Charleston R-1 students and their families.

Two guest speakers gave talks at the event.

Speaking to parents was Mike Alford from SEMO Drug Task Force. He spoke to parents about trends and dangers of substance abuse, providing tools and information to help parents "protect their nests." Speaking separately to students was Tony Jones of Caring Communities, who encouraged students to be "drug-free" and "just say no" to drugs.

Several information booths were located in the gym, as was an obstacle course for students.

Information booths were sponsored by Bootheel Babies and Families, MBRC, Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center, Mississippi County Caring Communities, Mississippi County Sherriff's Department, Charleston DPS and Family Counseling Center.

Pizza and refreshments were served in the commons, as well as fresh-baked cookies provided by OPAA! Food Services.

The event was co-sponsored by Charleston R-1 Title 1 Parent Involvement, B.J. Babb, and the Miss. Co. Youth Drug Prevention Coalition.

Formed in 2016, YDPC members have worked to develop strategies to educate the community, local families, and the youth of Mississippi County.

For more information or to become involved, contact Shonna at 573-683-7551.

