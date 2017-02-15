2nd Annual Music with Moms event held at Charleston, MO Middle School

The "Instrument Petting Zoo" was a highlight of this year's Music with Moms. (Photo: B.J. Babb)

The "Karaoke Dance" station proved to be a smash hit for solos and duets alike. (Photo: B.J. Babb)

"Music with Moms (and Other Important Women) was held on Feb. 2, 2017 at Charleston Middle School. (Photo: B.J. Babb)

"Music with Moms (and Other Important Women)," was held on Thursday, February 2 at Charleston Middle School for students in grades PreK to 8th and their mothers or mother figures.

The event was free and open to the public.

The guest speaker was Marsha Hutchason, executive director for Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center and active proponent for local families.

Hutchason spoke on the importance of mothers and female role models in the lives of our children, supporting other women in need, and told parents about the ways SWFLC supports families in Mississippi County.

Following the guest speaker, booths were located throughout the building.

Stations included a novelty photo booth, face painting, an obstacle course, and a movie room, as well as a number of music-centric games and activities.

The "Movie Sound Magic" station allowed students to add sound effects to a video clip using everyday household items like coins, a dog toy, and a feather duster.

The "Karaoke Dance" station gave students a chance to sing or dance along to selected songs.

Families also got to hear a real-life record player, learn xylophone and piano tricks, and play a music trivia game.

Hearnes and CMS school nurses held an information booth about recent dental screenings.

SWFLC sponsored an information booth featuring more information about their programs and offerings.

A highlight of Music with Moms was the "Instrument Petting Zoo" provided by the band department, directed by Mike DiPasquale.

Younger students got to see their older peers playing different musical instruments.

DiPasquale hopes this type of peer interaction will lead to more students becoming interested in playing an instrument one day.

Pizza and refreshments were served in the commons, including fresh-baked cookies provided by OPAA! Food Services.

This is the school's 2nd annual Music with Moms. This event was launched last year as a sister project to the long-running "Dunkin' with Dads," held in the first semester.

The purpose of Music with Moms was to promote motherhood, female role-models, local arts opportunities and Charleston R-1 arts programs.

The school would like to thank faculty and staff, Marsha Hutchason, Kathy Browning, Brett Blackman and their CHS student volunteers, Julie Burke, Jennifer Gooch, Tim McClard, Sarah Spain, Amy Smotherman, Officer Brenda Bickford, Brian Bickford, Mike DiPasquale and the CMS/CHS band students, Lawanda Williams, Donnell Haynes, Susan Collier, Orange Hat Productions, Peggy Holman, OPAA! Food Services, and Summer Babb.

The event was a product of Hearnes and CMS Title 1 Parent Involvement, organized by B.J. Babb, parent liaison.

