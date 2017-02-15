We the People: How to contact your local or national lawmakers

We live in a democracy - and a democracy requires participation from 'we the people'... In other words, you!

Whether you support or oppose what's happening in your state's capitol or in Washington, D.C., you owe it to yourself to let your representatives and lawmakers know what you think.

We've compiled a list of resources and contact information for the Heartland's elected officials - ranging from state lawmakers all the way up to the U.S. Congress.

Southeast Missouri

U.S. House of Representatives

Jason Smith (R)

District 8 (Southeast Missouri)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 335-0101 (Cape Girardeau office)

U.S. Senate

Roy Blunt (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 334-7044 (Cape Girardeau office)

Claire McCaskill (D)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 651-0964 (Cape Girardeau office)

State Governor

Eric Greitens (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 751-3222 (Jefferson City office)

State Representatives for southeast Missouri (click names for contact information)

Elaine Gannon (R) - District 115 (St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Jefferson Counties)

Kevin Engler (R) - District 116 (Perry, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois Counties)

Mike Henderson (R) - District 117 (St. Francois County)

Ben Harris (D) - District 118 (Washington, Jefferson Counties)

Nate Tate (R) - District 119 (Franklin, Washington Counties)

Jeff Pogue (R) - District 143 (Oregon, Shannon, Reynolds, Dent Counties)

Paul Fitzwater (R) - District 144 (Washington, Wayne, Reynolds, Iron Counties)

Rick Francis (R) - District 145 (Perry, Madison, Bollinger Counties)

Donna Lichtenegger (R) - District 146 (Cape Girardeau County)

Kathryn Swan (R) - District 147 (Cape Girardeau)

Holly Rehder (R) - District 148 (Scott, Mississippi Counties)

Don Rone (R) - District 149 (New Madrid, Pemiscot, Mississippi, Scott Counties)

Andrew McDaniel (R) - District 150 (Dunklin, Pemiscot Counties)

Tila Hubrecht (R) - District 151 (Scott, Stoddard Counties)

Todd Richardson (R) - District 152 (Butler, Dunklin Counties)

Steve Cookson (R) - District 153 (Wayne, Ripley, Butler, Carter Counties)

For additional Missouri House of Representatives information, click here.

Southeast Missouri State Senators

Gary Romine (R)

District 3 (Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Part of Jefferson County)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 751-4008 (Jefferson City office)

Doug Libla (R)

District 25 (Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Shannon, and Stoddard Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 751-4843 (Jefferson City office)

Wayne Wallingford (R)

District 27 (Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott, and Wayne Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 751-2459 (Jefferson City office)

Mike Cunningham (R)

District 33 (Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster, and Wright Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (573) 751-1882 (Jefferson City office)

For additional Missouri Senate information, click here.

Southern Illinois

U.S. House of Representatives

Mike Bost (R)

District 12 (Southwest Illinois)

Email: click here

Phone: (618) 457-5787 (Carbondale office)

John Shimkus (R)

District 15 (Southeast Illinois)

Email: click here

Phone: (618) 252-8271 (Harrisburg office)

U.S. Senate

Tammy Duckworth (D)

Email: click here

Phone: (202) 224-2854 (Washington, DC office)

Dick Durbin (D)

Email: click here

Phone: (618) 351-1122 (Carbondale office)

State Governor

Bruce Rauner (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (217) 782-0244 (Springfield office)

State Representatives for southern Illinois (click names for contact information)

David B. Reis (R) - District 109 (White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Jasper and Effingham Counties)

Terri Bryant (R) - District 115 (Jackson, Union, Perry, Washington and Jefferson Counties)

Jerry Costello II (D) - District 116 (Randolph, Perry, Monroe and St. Clair Counties)

Dave Severin (R) - District 117 (Williamson, Franklin and Hamilton Counties)

Brandon W. Phelps (D) - District 118 (Johnson, Union, Jackson, Alexander, Pulaski, Massac, Pope, Hardin, Saline, Gallatin and Hamilton Counties)

For additional Illinois House of Representatives information, click here.

Southern Illinois State Senators

Kyle McCarter (R)

District 54 (Washington, Clinton, St. Clair, Bond, Marion, Fayette and Effingham Counties)

Phone: (217) 782-5755 (Springfield office)

Dale A. Righter (R)

District 55 (White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Coles, Edgar, Cumberland and Clark Counties)

Phone: (217) 782-6674 (Springfield office)

Paul Schimpf (R)

District 58 (Jefferson, Washington, Perry, Randolph, Jackson,Union, Monroe and St. Clair Counties)

Phone: (217) 782-8137 (Springfield office)

Dale Fowler (R)

District 59 (Franklin, Alexander, Pulaski, Union, Jackson, Massac, Pope, Hardin, Gallatin, Saline, Hamilton, Williamson and Johnson Counties)

Phone: (217) 782-5509 (Springfield office)

For additional Illinois Senate information, click here.

Western Kentucky

U.S. House of Representatives

James Comer (R)

District 1 (Western Kentucky)

Email: click here

Phone: (270) 408-1865 (Paducah office)

U.S. Senate

Mitch McConnell (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (270) 442-4554 (Paducah office)

Rand Paul (R)

Email: click here

Phone: 202-224-4343 (Washington, DC office)

State Governor

Matt Bevin (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (502) 564-2611 (Frankfort office)

State Representatives for western Kentucky (click names for contact information)

Steven Rudy (R) - District 1 (Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton and McCracken Counties)

Richard Heath (R) - District 2 (Graves and McCracken Counties)

Gerald Watkins (D) - District 3 (McCracken County)

Lynn Bechler (R) - District 4 (Livingston, Crittenden, Christian and Caldwell Counties)

Kenny Imes (R) - District 5 (Calloway and Trigg Counties)

Will Coursey (D) - District 6 (Marshall and Lyon Counties)

For additional Kentucky House of Representatives information, click here.

Western Kentucky State Senators

Stan Humphries (R)

District 1 (Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Calloway Counties)

Phone: (270) 522-0195

Danny Carroll (R)

District 2 (Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken and Marshall Counties)

Phone: (270) 703-8025

Dorsey Ridley (D)

District 4 (Livingston, Crittenden, Caldwell, Union, Webster and Henderson Counties)

Phone: (270) 869-0505

For additional Kentucky Senate information, click here.

Western Tennessee

U.S. House of Representatives

David Kustoff (R)

District 1 (Western Tennessee, minus Memphis)

Email: click here

Phone: (202) 225-4714 (Washington, DC office)

U.S. Senate

Lamar Alexander (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (731) 664-0289 (Jackson office)

Bob Corker (D)

Email: click here

Phone: (731) 664-2294 (Jackson office)

State Governor

Bill Haslam (R)

Email: click here

Phone: (615) 741-2001 (Nashville office)

State Representatives for western Tennessee

Andy Holt (R)

District 76 (Weakley, and part of Obion and Carroll Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (615) 741-7847 (Nashville office)

Bill Sanderson (R)

District 77 (Madison, Crockett, Dyer, Lake and Lauderdale Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (615) 741-0718 (Nashville office)

For additional Western Tennessee House Districts information, click here.

Western Tennessee State Senators

John Stevens (R)

District 24 (Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion, and Weakley Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (731) 986-9742 (Huntingdon office)

Ed Jackson (R)

District 27 (Madison, Crockett, Dyer, Lake and Lauderdale Counties)

Email: click here

Phone: (615) 741-1810 (Nashville office

For additional Western Tennessee Senate Districts information, click here.

