2/15/17 - Your Voice

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

We live in a democracy, and a democracy requires participation from "we the people" or “you”! That doesn't just mean in the voting booth. The "people" should also be involved between election days.



In the weeks since the new administration took over, we've seen many demonstrations and protests. People across the country are raising their voice to stand up for their beliefs. Regardless of where you stand on the issues, the fact we should all agree on is: it's nice to live in a country where dissent is not only expected, but accepted.



However, picket signs and public rallies can't be the extent of your participation. Whether you support or oppose what's happening in Washington, Jefferson City, or Springfield, you owe it to yourself to make sure your voice is heard. You need to let your representatives know what you think. And, it seems, that is happening. According to multiple reports, calls to U.S. Senators and Representatives are up.



CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF ALL THE LAWMAKERS WHO REPRESENT THE HEARTLAND

We encourage you to pick up the phone, write a letter, or send an email. Let the men and women who represent you in our nation's or state Capitol hear your opinion. Remember, they work for you. What kind of boss would you be if you didn't check in on them from time to time? So give them a call and let them know how they are doing.

I'm Scott Thomas, and that's our ViewPoint.

