Franklin Co., IL treasurer submits resignation

Franklin County Treasurer John Gulley announced he will submit his resignation to the Franklin County Board at its February meeting.

Gulley was appointed controller at Rend Lake College effective March 1, 2017.

"I'm excited about my new opportunity, but will look back on my last 10-plus years with nothing but fondness and gratitude," he said. "I have enjoyed being the Franklin County treasurer and I will miss my work family. I can never thank the people of Franklin County enough for taking a chance on me back in 2006, and re-hiring me again in 2010 and 2014. I have been blessed with a tremendous staff, and all the credit for anything good we have accomplished belongs solely to them. Franklin County government is full of dedicated, honest, trustworthy public servants who are here for the right reasons. Our future is in great hands."

Gulley's resignation will be effective on Feb. 28.

The Franklin County Board will appoint his successor within 60 days.

