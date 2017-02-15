Main Street Makeover kicks off in Cape Girardeau

You may see some major changes on Main Street in Cape Girardeau starting this week.

The Main Street Makeover officially kicked off on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Work began in the south block of Main Street between Independence and Themis.

Crews will begin tearing out sidewalks in the south block and will be replacing them with gravel.

Businesses will remain open during the project.

Some businesses were able to watch the construction project from their windows. That included Tim Fischbeck owner of the Blue Diamond Sports bar. He knows that the construction is expected to take around three weeks for his side of the block.

"It's gonna beautify it a lot," said Fischbeck.

Down the street from him, other owners can see what's headed their way. Like the owner of Stash, Emily, Hoehne.

"You know it's gonna be rough but I think they're trying to make it as smooth as possible," said Hoehne. "We're gonna run promotions we're gonna be open regular hours and I think every business plans on doing the same."

The city of cape understands the strain that this puts on businesses downtown.

"It may not be ideal for while but certainly, the shops are open and we encourage people to come visit," said Casey Brunke, city engineer for Cape Girardeau.

There will be parking available on open parts of Main Street, nearby streets and other parking lots downtown.

