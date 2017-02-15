Jason Hayes to be the new Massac Unit #1 superintendent

In an open session last week, Massac Unit #1 School District board members voted in Jason Hayes as the new Massac Unit #1 superintendent.

Hayes will start the position on July 1.

He is currently the Massac County High School principal.

The current superintendent is Dennis Smith. Smith has decided to retire. His last day is June 30.

