The state of Kentucky is celebrating its 225 years of statehood.

The Kentucky Department of Tourism launched a website dedicated to the celebration.

The website includes an interactive map of bucket list ideas to experience across the state. You can find information about visiting the oldest country store in America, sampling BBQ, visiting Blue Licks Battlefield State Park, drinking an Ale-8 and other iconic Kentucky experiences.

“Kentuckians take great pride in our state and we want to encourage them to celebrate that in 2017.” said Tourism Commissioner Kristen Bran scum. “We have compiled ideas and events statewide to inspire participation throughout the entire year.”

The year-long celebration is an initiative of the Kentucky 225th Anniversary Commission, which includes state agencies, legislators, local partners and volunteers.

Travelers are encouraged to share their Kentucky 225 anniversary adventures by using #Ky225.

