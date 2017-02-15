Ozzy Osbourne to headline 2017 Solar Eclipse Festival

Ozzy Osbourne will be the headline artist during Moonstock on August 21.

Moonstock is a four day music festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville, Illinois, and is part of the Total Solar Eclipse Festival.

On August 21, people from all across the country will flock to southern Illinois to witness a total solar eclipse, something that hasn't been visible in nearly forty years.

On 1:20 p.m. on August 21, as the light begins to fade, Ozzy will play his classic hit "Bark at the Moon."

“The fact Ozzy will be playing as the eclipse occurs is an awesome event in itself, but will be the culmination of a four day festival," Walker’s Bluff Business Development Officer, Doug Brandon said. "Walker’s Bluff CEO, Cynde Bunch, charged my team with creating an Epic event to surround the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse. I think we did it!”

To commemorate this epic event, Walker’s Bluff will release a new wine, Solar Red. Solar Red will be packaged in a black bottle with an image of Ozzy and a total solar eclipse. It will be distributed nationally.

The event will wrap the four day music festival at Walker's Bluff.

Walker’s Bluff will offer camping options and other amenities for Moonstock attendees. Both festival tickets and camping passes go on sale Feb. 21.

The Illinois Office of Tourism predicts nearly 200,000 will travel to view the eclipse.

NASA lists this location as the Greatest Duration of Total Eclipse.

