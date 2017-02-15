2 arrested in Graves Co., KY for stealing a car

Two people were arrested in Graves County, Kentucky after allegedly stealing a car on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Deputies responded to 830 KY 945 on Tuesday after receiving a report that a car was being stolen from the property. Deputies arrived and found that a 1997 Honda Accord was stolen.

The suspects allegedly loaded the vehicle on a trailer and traveled north on KY945. Deputies observed a truck and trailer hauling the stolen vehicle behind a home at 1898 KY 945.

Billy Crouch, 37, and Angela Thomas, 41, were arrested at the home and charged with theft of an auto.

Both were lodged at the Graves County Jail.

