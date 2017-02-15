Carbondale requests public input on downtown design standards

The City of Carbondale will host an open house on Wednesday, March 1 to discuss the newly developed architectural design standards for downtown Carbondale.

Dozens of comments were made during a community meeting in October regarding the kinds of materials, colors, architectural details and other building features citizens feel are best suited for Carbondale.

This process was initiated by the city council in June as part of the Downtown Master Plan.

The goal is to expand the city’s minimum design standards which currently consist of building height, size, setbacks and other general characteristics.

The open house will be held at the Old Train Depot at 121 S. Illinois Ave. from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

For more information, contact City of Carbondale Planner Sarah Lawrence at (618) 457-3257 or e-mail her at slawrence@explorecarbondale.com.

