SEMO to host summer youth theatre experience

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is set to host a summer production of "Dear Edwina, Jr." at the River Campus.

The show is part of the university's summer youth theatre experience, and actors between the ages of 10 to 15 are needed to audition for roles.

There are 20 workshop spaces and the cost is $350. The price covers costumes, props, royalties, snacks, t-shirts and staff.

Workshops begin May 24 and end June 18. Performances are June 16, 17 and 18.

Auditions start May 24 with rehearsals immediately after. Each selected individual will be in rehearsal and costume fittings for most of the day, mornings and afternoons. The week of the tech rehearsals, some night rehearsals will be required.

Dual college credit course, TH800, is available for high school students who wish to work more backstage on the show crew.

Workshop Schedule

May 24: Morning auditions for "Dear Edwina, Jr." and measurements for costumes.

May 25 to June 15: Two sessions of rehearsals during morning and afternoons.

June 14: Technical rehearsals and dress rehearsals.

June 15: Final dress rehearsals morning and afternoon.

June 16: Opening night at 7:30 p.m. a cake party will follow for actors and family members.

June 17: Performances at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

June 18: Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. and strike immediately following matinee.

More information on the River Campus Summer Arts Festival and the summer youth theatre experience can be found by calling Theresa Messmer at (573)-651-2210.

Tickets for show are available at the River Campus Box Office at (573) 651-2265.

