February 16 celebrity birthdays

She's the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who has taken up a career in acting. You've seen her as the Scarlet Witch in the Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Elizabeth Olsen is 28 today.

In the early 1990's he was one of the biggest rap stars around. He later turned to acting and for the past 17 years he's had the role of "Fin" on the NBC police drama Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit. He was born Tracy Marrow but you know him as Ice T and he's 59 today.

He's an actor who burst on the scene in the mid-1970's when he starred as Kunta Kinte in the TV mini-series Roots. He's also known for his role as Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Levar Burton is 60 today.

He's a former tennis star who many consider one of the greatest players of all time. During his career he won seven Grand Slam titles including three at Wimbledon. He's remembered for his short temper and his rivalries with Jimmy Connors and Bjorn Borg. We're talking about John McEnroe who's 58 today.

