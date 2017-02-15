All lanes clear after semi crash halts traffic on I-57 near West - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

All lanes clear after semi crash halts traffic on I-57 near West Frankfort

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 are now back open after a semi rollover at mile most 66.5.

According to authorities, Walter R. Unsell, 66, of Kinmundy, Illinois, was driving a a 2016 Freightliner in 5-axle combination. Unsell was driving northbound on I-57 when he said he lost control of the semi. The Freightliner then entered the median and overturned onto its driver's side just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The left northbound lane of I-57 was closed so authorities could recover the vehicle.

All lanes were reopened at 11:30 a.m.

Unsell was charged with improper lane usage.

