All lanes clear after semi crash halts traffic on I-57 near West Frankfort

The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 are now back open after a semi rollover at mile most 66.5.
According to authorities, Walter R. Unsell, 66, of Kinmundy, Illinois, was driving a a 2016 Freightliner in 5-axle combination. Unsell was driving northbound on I-57 when he said he lost control of the semi. The Freightliner then entered the median and overturned onto its driver's side just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The left northbound lane of I-57 was closed so authorities could recover the vehicle.
All lanes were reopened at 11:30 a.m.
Unsell was charged with improper lane usage.
