2 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 51 in Union Co., IL

Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on U.S. 51 in Union County, Illinois early on Wednesday morning, February 15.

According to Illinois State Police, Brittney Barker-Erickson was driving a 1998 blue Toyota Corrola south on U.S. 51 and less than a mile north of Water Valley Road at around 5:56 a.m.

Police said Erickson tried to pass a southbound vehicle and collided head-on with a 2006 gold Chevrolet Malibu that was going north.

Erickson and the driver of the Malibu, David Casper, had to be removed from their vehicles. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said charges are pending.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 51 in the area were closed due to the crash.

