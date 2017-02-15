Spinks vs Ali February 15, 1978

The running question at the Franklin County Historic Jail Museum: notorious southern Illinois gangster Charlie Birger couldn’t break out of this jail, can you?
Jump for joy! Your weekend is here. Here's you guide to 5 events you may want to check out.
The City of Sikeston terminated its Animal Shelter Housing Agreement, effective June 19.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will be in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
A Caruthersville, Missouri man is accused of having child porn. Damien S. Bennett, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 for possession of child porn.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.
