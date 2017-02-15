Four things you need to know on 2/15

It's Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a little chilly when you walk out the door this morning. With winds blowing, expect to see temps in the mid-30s. It will be mostly cloudy in the morning, but the sun is expected to come out as the day goes on. Highs today are expected to be in the mid-40s and some parts of the Heartland may seem some mid to upper 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect a warm up this week.

Making Headlines:

Endangered Child Alert: An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Tennessee last night by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Cheatham County Sheriff's Department after a four-year-old and a two-year-old went missing from Pleasant View.

Trump and Michael Flynn: According to to White House officials, President Trump kept his VP Pence in the dark and waited nearly three weeks before ousting the aide, Michael Flynn, citing a slow but steady erosion of trust.

Happening today: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will deliver his budget address today before the Illinois General Assembly. This will be the governor's third budget proposal.

Russia violates treaty: Russia has deployed a cruise missile, violating a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a development White House officials say complicates the outlook for U.S.-Russia relations amid turmoil on the White House national security team.

