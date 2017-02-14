Valentine's Day special delivery to Kennett retirement homes

What can sometimes be a lonely holiday was a little brighter for some retirement community members.

Thanks to Dustin Williams, the Family Dollar and the Dunklin County Caring Council every resident in four Kennett retirement homes received a present on Tuesday, February 14.

The volunteers gave balloons and other gifts to residents at Heritage, St. Francis, South Haven, and NHC Healthcare. All of the gifts were donated by customers at the Family Dollar reaching more than $1,500.

Dustin Williams, the store manager, and his employees filled up around 434 balloons to donate.

"You know it's good to remind them that they're still cared for," said Williams "It's engaging the community and making sure that they know that you know they can help."

The volunteers walked door to door with the balloons handing them individually to the residents.

"We just wanted to make sure those folks were remembered," said Michelle Rasberry, the director of Dunklin County Caring Council.

"It means a lot to them I know because they'll see a lot of families that have a lot of support a lot of things and some don't have anybody," said Aaron Chase the Unit Manager at NHC Healthcare.

The simplest of gifts, a balloon lighting up the day of all the residents.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.