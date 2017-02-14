Heartland basketball scores from 2/14 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from 2/14

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday, February 14.

NCAA Basketball

Tennessee-58
Kentucky-83

H.S. Boys

Sikeston-79
NMCC-56

Poplar Bluff-76
Dexter-46

Farmington-55
Notre Dame-56

St. Vincent-61
Kingston-29

Mt. Vernon-33
Benton-52

Graves Co.-71
Carlisle Co.-35

H.S. Girls

East Prairie-37
S. Pemiscot-27

Murphysboro-59
Marion-51

