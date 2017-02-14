Massac Co., IL courthouse needing millions of dollars in repairs

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.
Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.