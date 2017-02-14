FOUND: 2 children from TN safe, parents in custody

Two children missing from Pleasant View, Tennessee have been found safe.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Lillyanna and Ryder Beneke were found safe and their parents, Danielle and Cody Beneke, are in law enforcement custody.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued on Tuesday for the children.

The TBI said they were taken by their non-custodial parents and were last seen on August. 1, 2016 in Pleasant View, Tenn.

The children were considered to be in danger.

Authorities said they were taken from their parents when the court granted emergency custody of the children to the state.

They said Cody and Danielle Beneke had outstanding warrants and violent criminal histories.

