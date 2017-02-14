SIU professor weighs in on biotech bill

Illinois officials have introduced legislation that they hope will push the state towards more environmental and economical sustainability.

That legislation, Senate Bill 1656, would give tax credits to companies that make and sell renewable products from biomass.

One Southern Illinois University professor is hopeful the legislation passes.

"It will certainly help the companies because it provides a tax break, it will help companies that are in the process now of producing ethanol, and also trying to develop co-products for sale," said Dr. Matthew Rendleman, SIU associate professor of Agriculture Business.

The biotechnologies industry is a quickly growing market that sees billions of dollars yearly.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.