Target recalls patio benches due to fall hazard

Target has recalled about 1,300 units of patio benches due to a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Threshold patio benches can collapse while in use, posing a fall hazard.

The recall involves Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base patio benches that were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set.

Name Model number Bench size Threshold aluminum top/steel x base bench 009-00-3894 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece wicker dining set - Turquoise 009-00-2005 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece wicker dining set - Seafoam 009-00-2006 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece wicker dining set - Orange 009-00-2007 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece wicker dining set - Green 009-00-2008 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H) Threshold Mayhew 6 piece wicker dining set - Navy 009-00-4568 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H) Threhold Mayhew 6 piece wicker dining set - Tan 009-00-4573 56.875" (L) x 17.625" (W) x 18" (H)

The model number can be found on the front page of the product's assembly instructions or on the product's packaging.

According to the CPSC, Target received six reports of the patio benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled patio benches and return them to a Target store for a full refund for the bench.

Purchasers can continue to use the other pieces of the set which, in addition to the bench, included a table and four chairs. Purchases of individual benches will be refunded the purchase price. The sets will refunded for the price of the individual bench.

The benches were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2016 through July 2016 for about $150 for the benches and $1,000 for the dining sets when sold with the benches.

