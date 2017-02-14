Gov. Greitens orders flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor chief who died in line of duty

Governor Eric Greitens ordered the flags at all state government buildings in Jackson County, Clay County, Platte County and Cass County to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, February 15.

This is in honor of Batallion Chief Thomas G. Byrne, 51, of the Kansas City Fire Department who died on Feb. 11 while serving the citizens of Kansas City.

Gov. Greitens said:

“Thomas Byrne dedicated his life to protecting the people of Missouri and his fellow brothers in Fire Protection. He served honorably for 30 years, and became Battalion Chief. We are grateful for his service, deeply saddened by this loss, and praying for his family and fellow firefighters.”

The flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Feb. 15, the day of the funeral services for Chief Byrne.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.