ISP responds to crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co. involving 3 semis

A Girard, Illinois man is facing charges after three semi trucks crashed on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Tuesday morning, February 14.

Jeremy L. Pieper, 44, was charged with driving while ill or fatigued due to a pre-existing medical condition.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 8:58 a.m., a 2014 Kenworth 5-axle combination was going northbound on I-57 near mile post 95.5 when the driver, Pieper, had a medical issue that caused him to lose control of his semi.

The semi went off the road onto the right grassy shoulder, back into the northbound lanes, crossed all three, entered the median and then entered the southbound lanes.

Police said a 2007 Freightliner in 5-axle combination going southbound was not able to stop in time and hit the right side of the Kenworth near the drive axles.

A 2015 Mack in a 5-axle, double bottom combination, driving just ahead of the Freightliner, was hit near the rear of its second trailer by the Kenworth.

According to police, Pieper had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner, 57-year-old Bret L. Harness, of Frankfort, Indiana, was uninjured. The driver of the Mack, 48-year-old Robert C. Baker, of Camby, Indiana, was also uninjured.

All three semis had to be towed from the scene. Police said one southbound lane of the interstate remained open throughout the incident and all southbound lanes were reopened by 12:30 p.m.

