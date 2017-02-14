Cape Girardeau students show love for veterans on Valentine's Day

Students at Prodigy Leadership Academy showed their love for veterans on Valentine's Day.

The school served the veterans breakfast of bacon, eggs and biscuits and gravy.

Once that was finished, the children performed for the veterans and their families.

"I really don't feel like I should be honored that much," said veteran Sharon Hughes. "I mean all I done was what I feel like was my duty."

"There is the verse in which Jesus says, 'Greater love has no man that he lay his life down for his friends' and so we thought what a perfect way to recognize love, legitimately, as something that our veterans have been willing to face risk, maybe put their lives on the line, to protect all of us," said Russell Grammar, co-founder and veteran.

Prodigy Leadership Academy is located on Main Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

