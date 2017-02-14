Ripley County R-IV closed rest of week due to flu

The Ripley County R-IV School District is closed the rest of the week due to the flu.

Superintendent Matt Stahl told our sister station KAIT on Tuesday that they've been averaging 20-21 kids absent each day for the past three days. More than 100 children are currently sick with influenza, he said.

Sacred Heart School and Preschool in Poplar Bluff also canceled classes on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.

