KSP investigating deadly crash in Livingston County

The Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Livingston County.

KSP responded to a single vehicle crash at 11:36 a.m. on KY 133 (Shelby Store Road).

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed that Aaron E. Nolan, 34, of Salem, Ky., was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on KY 133 and left the side of the road for an unknown reason. Nolan then overcorrected his vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Nolan was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston County coroner.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Livingston County EMS, Livingston County coroner and the Salem Fire Department.

