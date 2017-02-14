Man in custody in connection to McCracken Co. hit and run that injured bicyclist

A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday, February 13 in connection with a hit and run involving a bicyclist.

Don K. Graves was arrested at 6:30 p.m. at his home by a sheriff's deputy on an indictment warrant charging him with felony leaving the scene of an accident, having no operator's license and being a persistent felony offender.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden said charges against another person are expected soon.

On Jan. 18 at around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a hit and run involving a bicycle at the 5200 block of Old Mayfield Road.

Deputies said Jason Carnine, 35, of Paducah, was riding his bicycle northbound on Old Mayfield Rd. near the intersection of Rosewood Drive. They said an unknown driver, also going northbound on Old Mayfield Rd. didn't notice Carnine riding the bike and hit him with the right side of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a red Toyota Tacoma leaving the scene.

According to deputies, evidence at the scene showed that the truck would have a broken passenger-side mirror and possible damage to the right side of the truck.

Witnesses said the vehicle went north on Old Mayfield Rd.

Carnine was taken to an area hospital where deputies said he was listed in serious condition that evening.

On Thursday evening, Jan. 19, at around, 7 p.m., the sheriff's department found the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Deputies said it was found at a home off of North Friendship Rd. in McCracken County.

Two people of interest were found and identified at the home.

According to deputies, they received conflicting accounts as to who was driving the vehicle at the time it hit the bicyclist, and both refused to further cooperate at the time.

The vehicle was impounded. An examination of the vehicle and other electronic devices seized was performed as ordered by the court.

The investigation was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury and they issued an indictment against the person that the investigation determined was the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist.

