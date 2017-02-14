Salukis announce 2017 football schedule

The Southern Illinois football program announced the 2017 schedule and game times on Tuesday, February 14.

You can find the full schedule below or click here.

SIU will play five home games, including the season opener on Sept. 9 vs. Mississippi Valley State.

The first road game will be on Sept. 16 at Southeast Missouri, which is followed by a trip to Memphis on Sept. 23.

The annual Homecoming game is set for Oct. 14 vs. Illinois State.

Season ticket renewals will be sent out soon and new season tickets can be bought by calling 877-SALUKIS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.