Heartland's Resident Romeo scores major points on Valentine's Day

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-car crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.
Two Kentucky men were injured after a two car crash in Calloway County.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.
News Leader 9 has confirmed that a Columbus police officer struck a suspect on Cusseta Road on Thursday.