Heartland's Resident Romeo scores major points on Valentine's Day

These are the roses Jeff chose for Andrea. (Source: KFVS)

Sorry ladies, Jeff Cunningham is taken.

He really scored some major points with his Valentine by getting her a bouquet of roses.

Jeff's wife, Andrea, is a big fan of yellow roses.

His best tip for romance?

"You've got to deliver them or have them delivered while she's at work." Jeff said. "That way all the girls she works with see the flowers, and I get bonus points."

So, our resident Romeo picked out a bouquet and surprised her with them at work, all while the camera rolled.

Andrea's response? "He's pretty awesome. I think I"ll keep him."

Jeff and Andrea will celebrate 14 years of marriage in June.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.