What's next for Peter Kinder?

We sat down with him recently to talk about where he's headed after serving as Missouri's lieutenant governor from 2005 to 2017.

The Cape Girardeau native had previously served in the Missouri Senate, representing Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Scott and Wayne Counties.

He was a candidate in the Missouri governor's race in 2016.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.