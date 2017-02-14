'Pippin' coming to River Campus

As part of Southeast Missouri State University’s Bank of Missouri Touring Series, “Pippin” will be featured Friday, March 3 in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus at 7:30 p.m.

“Pippin” is the winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

It is a death-defying, high-flying hit musical with wondrous magical feats, filled with songs and amazing acrobatics.

“It will be a sheer delight for our community to finally see one of those classic musicals that everyone talks about,” said Bob Cerchio, assistant director of Southeast’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Following its acclaimed run at Boston’s American Repertory Theater, this captivating new production of “Pippin” comes straight from Broadway, directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

It features choreography in the style of Bob Fosse and acrobatics by the creative force behind the nationwide sensation “Traces”, Les 7 Doigts de la Main.

If you would like to purchase tickets contact the River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling (573)-651-2265.

