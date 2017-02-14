Large snake spotted in Perry Co. MO

As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month.
Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.