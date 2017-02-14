Man wanted for damaging truck with skateboard in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man wanted for damaging truck with skateboard in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale hope a member of the public can help them identify a man wanted in a damage to property investigation.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue on Sept. 20, 2016.

Investigators say a white man walked over to a pick-up truck parked on the road and hit the hood of the truck with his skateboard.

The suspect has a thin build and was wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves and a black ball cap.

If you recognize the man or have information about the crime, you are asked to call Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

