Princeton man indicted for murder in 2016 deadly crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Travis Hale (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Princeton, Kentucky man faces a murder charge in connection to a deadly crash.

It happened on Feb. 14, 2016.

Travis Hale, 26, was indicted by a Caldwell County Grand Jury on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances).

According to Kentucky State Police, Hale was driving a truck north on KY 139 North when he crossed the center line.

An oncoming SUV driven by Jeraldine Reece, 72, of Princeton swerved to avoid a head-on collision.

Troopers say Hale swerved back into his own lane and hit Reece's vehicle head on.

She died at the scene.

Hale was already in the Hopkins County Detention Center when he was indicted for murder.

Online records show he was being held there on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and wanton endangerment.

