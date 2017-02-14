Illinois Lottery launches Special Olympics ticket

In front of an enthusiastic crowd at Chicago’s historic Soldier Field, the Illinois Lottery, along with Special Olympics Illinois, Special Children’s Charities and the Illinois Department of Human Services, unveiled the newest version of The Special Olympics Ticket - a unique lottery instant game benefiting Special Olympics sports training programs across Illinois.

Soldier Field is a significant venue in Special Olympics history. It played host to the first-ever Special Olympics competition nearly 50 years ago – July 20, 1968. One thousand athletes from the United States and Canada participated.

“There’s no better place to showcase the new Special Olympics lottery ticket than Soldier Field,” Illinois Lottery Director Gregory Smith said. “We’re proud to help Special Olympics athletes across Illinois through sales of this ticket and to partner with Special Olympics Illinois and Special Children’s Charities to help further the cause.”

The first-in-the-nation Special Olympics Ticket, created in 2014 by the Illinois General Assembly, costs $3, and has raised more than $1.5 million since 2015 to benefit programs serving more than 40,000 Special Olympics athletes in Illinois. The game offers three top instant prizes of $50,000. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics sports training programs statewide.

“Organizations like Special Olympics allow Illinoisans with disabilities to hone their talents and strengths and build their

confidence while promoting a healthy lifestyle,” Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas said.

“Funds made available through The Special Olympics Ticket will help Illinois athletes to form new skills, embark on new

friendships, spend time with their families and have the opportunity to be included and recognized in their

communities.”

“We are incredibly grateful to continue our relationship with the Illinois Lottery, which allows Special Olympics Illinois to

transform the lives of both current and future generations of Special Olympics athletes,” Special Olympics Illinois

President & CEO Dave Breen said. “Funds raised from the ticket will lead to further innovation and program growth, and

expand opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families and volunteers throughout Illinois.”

“Special Children’s Charities appreciates the ongoing support of the Illinois Lottery and is grateful to every individual

who purchases the Special Olympics Lottery ticket,” said Kevin Magnuson, president of Special Children’s Charities. "Our

6,800 Chicago athletes enjoy year-round programs and the opportunity to build friendships, gain confidence and learn

true sportsmanship. Through this partnership, we are able to build a community of acceptance and inclusion for all.”

The Special Olympics Ticket is available at nearly 8,000 Illinois Lottery retailers throughout the state and is one of five

special cause instant games offered by the Illinois Lottery. Other specialty games contribute funding for Illinois veterans,

the fight against breast cancer, assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS, and research efforts into the cause and cure

of Multiple Sclerosis. Since 2006, when the first specialty cause instant game was introduced, the Illinois Lottery has

transferred more than $43 million for causes players have supported through their ticket purchases.

For more information on The Special Olympics Ticket game please visit IllinoisLottery.com.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.