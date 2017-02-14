Single-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. injures 1

McCracken County Sheriff deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one injured on Monday, February 14.

On Monday at 9:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched along with the Paducah Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance for a injury collision on North Friendship Road near the intersection of Seneca Lane.

An investigation concluded that Sharon Cartner, 75, of Paducah, was driving a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR northbound on North Friendship Road near the Seneca Lane intersection. Cartner lost control of the vehicle while trying to make a left hand curve on the wet roadway surface. The vehicle entered into a skid and left the roadway, coming to rest at the bottom of a 20 foot ditch.

Cartner was treated by Mercy Regional Ambulance and taken to the Baptist ER for non-incapacitating injuries.

North Friendship Road was closed between Seneca Lane and Old North Friendship Road for approximately one hour to aid in removing the vehicle from the ditch.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.