Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 3 to hospital

Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

McCracken County deputies responded to a crash in the 7600 block of Blandville Road.

Nicholas Smith, 18, of Arlington, Kentucky, was driving eastbound on Blandville Road when he rear-ended Beverly Bowman, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky.

Bowman was stopped in traffic due to a school bus a few vehicles in front of her. Smith applied his brakes but didn’t stop in time to avoid the collision. Bowman, Smith and Smith’s passenger, Ashley Gray, 21, of Arlington, Kentucky, were all transported to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy EMS.

Randy’s Towing and Meadow’s Body Shop removed the vehicles from the scene.

Blandville Road was blocked or reduced to one lane for approximately 45 minutes due to this collision.

