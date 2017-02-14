Carterville police chief: Death investigation 'unusual' for Carterville

A death investigation is underway in Carterville, Illinois on Tuesday, February 14.

According to authorities, the Carterville Ambulance Service responded to a report of an unresponsive female in the 900 block of E. Grand.

The female, identified as Tammy Charles, 44, was taken to a Carbondale hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed Monday, Feb. 13, and pending the official report, a death investigation is being conducted by the Carterville Police Department in conjunction with Illinois State Police investigators and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

According to authorities, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the general public.

Carterville Police Chief Heather Reno said an autopsy was done to determine how Charles died.

She said something like this is "unusual" for Carterville.

"And there's no easily discernable cause of death, that raises some questions," Chief Reno said. "We are going to conduct a death investigation because it's just not normal for a 44 year old to suddenly die."

Chief Reno said in her two years as chief in Carterville, this is only the second death investigation.

If you have any information that can help police in the investigation, you are asked to give Carterville police a call.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.