Winner of $11 million lotto ticket sold in Benton, IL identified

Donald Wendell of Benton, Illinois is the state's newest multi-millionaire.

Wendell won $11,250,000 when his $1 Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers (02 - 21 - 33 - 36 - 37 - 41) in the Monday, Feb. 13, Lotto drawing.

“I think I’m in shock!” he said when he presented his winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Wendell was at Circle K, 224 N. Main St., in Benton, putting gas in his truck when he bought the winning ticket.

“I buy a ticket once or twice a week and I always joke with the clerks and say, ‘You sold me the winning ticket, right?’ Well this time they actually did!”

The day after the drawing, he heard the news that the local Circle K sold a jackpot winning Lotto ticket. He immediately returned to the store to check his ticket.

“When I saw that I had all of the numbers, I got goosebumps from head to toe!”

His plans for the windfall include helping in his community, donating to a favorite charity, and investing.

Circle K will receive a bonus of $112,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. More than 68,700 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $3,500 in this Lotto drawing.

Lotto drawings are held Monday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:22 pm.

For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

The odds of matching all six numbers were one in 20,358,520.

